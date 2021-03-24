Essequibo woman rescued after suicide attempt by drowning

Latest update March 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A woman, who on Monday reportedly attempted to kill herself by drowning in the Essequibo River, was rescued by a passing paddling boat.
Police reports identified the woman only as Rajeshree, 40, of Supenaam Creek.
Rajeshree was fishing together with her husband, Motiram Persaud, 48, in the river when she reportedly plunged over board around 19:00hrs. Her husband had lodged a report with police around 05:00hrs, the following day. He stated that his wife failed to resurface after she jumped overboard.
However, Rajeshree was found alive and well; investigators who had initiated a search operation for the woman were told that she had been rescued sometime after plunging overboard by a passing paddle boat.
The occupant(s) of that boat reportedly spotted the woman swimming in the Essequibo River in the vicinity of “Buck Hall”. Rajeshree told the cops that her decision to kill herself stemmed from an argument, which she had with her husband that evening. She said that he accused her of being unfaithful after she received a cellphone call that evening. Rajeshree added too that her husband even told her that if she wanted to kill herself, she can go ahead. The woman recounted that she swam a good distance before she was rescued.
Mar 24, 2021Name: Ian Greenwood Position: Technical Director DOB: 06.03.85 Name: Márcio Máximo Position: Head Coach DOB: 29.04.62 Name: Charles Pollard Position: Assistant Coach...
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – The analysis to follow excludes the Alliance For Change (AFC). I will refer to the AFC in the past... more
Kaieteur News – March has been a deadly month as it relates to COVID-19 in Guyana. Four persons lost their lives yesterday... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]