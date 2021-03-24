Autopsy shows alcoholic died from brain hemorrhage

– businessman who had beaten him rearrested

Kaieteur News – The Annandale man, Mohammed Khan, 51, who was found dead on Saturday, has died from brain hemorrhage, which resulted from blunt force trauma to the head. His cause death was revealed during an autopsy conducted on his body yesterday.

Commander of Region 4 ‘C,’ Khali Pareshram, said that it was an old injury that Khan sustained some six weeks ago. It is believed that those injuries were inflicted by Annandale businessman, Harripersaud Bhagwandin, 62. As a result, he was rearrested as police continues investigation into Khan’s death.

Bhagwandin was previously arrested last month for assaulting Khan with a cricket bat. He was charged and subsequently placed on $50,000 bail.

Kaieteur News had reported that Khan was beaten by Bhagwandin on February 10 for breaking a pipe in his yard. Khan had gone there to assist Bhagwandin’s tenants to move out, when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses detailed that he was stripped and beaten by the businessman until he started to tremble.

Khan was hospitalized for a few days and doctors had said that apart from lacerations to his body, he had also sustained a severe head injury. He was reportedly hemorrhaging in the brain and had to undergo surgery. He was treated and later discharged.

A month later on Saturday March 20, he was found dead, lying at the side of Marshall Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He had reportedly gone there before dawn that morning, to guard some vehicles with fish cargo for market day.

His nephew and a neighbour had told Kaieteur News that since the incident with the businessman, Khan has never been the same. The neighbour said that he was sickly, while his nephew said that he had started to suffer from seizures.