T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

Latest update March 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 23, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Softball players in the central and lower Corentyne will have an opportunity to showcase their softball talents after almost a year of lacking competitive cricket due to COVID-19, as WeCare Community Services and Promotions team up with the No.70 Sports Club to hold a one-day 10\10 Softball Cricket Competition.
The competition is set to take place on 4th April from 09:00hrs at the No.70 Sports Ground, Corentyne, Berbice, and will be played on a knock-out basis. According to the organizers, a limited number of teams from Central and Lower Corentyne will be accepted. The teams will be selected based on a first-come basis through a registration process.
According to the organizers, there will be over $200,000 in cash and trophies up for grabs and prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runner-Up, MVP, Best Batsman and Bowler in an innings, Man- of –the-match in the final, and Most Sixes Hit in Final.
Interested teams are asked to contact the competition coordinator Mr. Anil Ramgahan on 612-5898, WeCare on 647-7507 or email [email protected] Closing date for registration is 2nd April at 16:00hrs. Meanwhile, Rohan Auto Spares won the Mahaica Cup which was contested recently.
