Latest update March 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

Mar 23, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Softball players in the central and lower Corentyne will have an opportunity to showcase their softball talents after almost a year of lacking competitive cricket due to COVID-19, as WeCare Community Services and Promotions team up with the No.70 Sports Club to hold a one-day 10\10 Softball Cricket Competition.
The competition is set to take place on 4th April from 09:00hrs at the No.70 Sports Ground, Corentyne, Berbice, and will be played on a knock-out basis. According to the organizers, a limited number of teams from Central and Lower Corentyne will be accepted. The teams will be selected based on a first-come basis through a registration process.
According to the organizers, there will be over $200,000 in cash and trophies up for grabs and prizes will be awarded to the Winner, Runner-Up, MVP, Best Batsman and Bowler in an innings, Man- of –the-match in the final, and Most Sixes Hit in Final.
Interested teams are asked to contact the competition coordinator Mr. Anil Ramgahan on 612-5898, WeCare on 647-7507 or email [email protected] Closing date for registration is 2nd April at 16:00hrs. Meanwhile, Rohan Auto Spares won the Mahaica Cup which was contested recently.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

We’ve gone in at the deep end and we’ve hit the ground running – Captain, Sam Cox

We’ve gone in at the deep end and we’ve hit the ground running...

Mar 23, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 202… By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF...
Read More
T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

Mar 23, 2021

BCB /Premium Asphalt and TR Construction 20/20 tournament

BCB /Premium Asphalt and TR Construction 20/20...

Mar 23, 2021

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt issues statement on the Sanasie report

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt...

Mar 23, 2021

GCA Noble House Seafoods 2nd Division cricket Gransult and Pierre star in latest encounter

GCA Noble House Seafoods 2nd Division cricket...

Mar 23, 2021

Zoom meeting with Minister Ramson and GBB President went well says St Clair

Zoom meeting with Minister Ramson and GBB...

Mar 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]