Property selling behind yuh back!

March 23rd, 2021
Mar 23, 2021 Dem Boys Seh
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – In Guyana we does always try fuh full de hole after somebody fall in it. Dis is exactly wat happening in relation to de illegal sale of properties.
Is long now people house getting sell behind dem back. Some people living in dem own house and it get sell and dem nah know. Dem tun tenant in dem own house, just like how Exxon tun all ah we into tenants in we own country.
When yuh property get sell behind yuh back is a different kinda blow. And dem boys hoping dat by next week, not next month, new legislation gat be table fuh help prevent property fraud.
Den dem gat some people wah does mek will and leff property to dem family, property wah dem nah own. It remind dem boys about de man who get terminally ill and bin in hospital waiting fuh die. He call all de nurses fuh witness wah he gat to tell he wife and children. He tell he son dat he leffin he in charge of all de houses near East Bank. He tell he daughter she can take de offices down town. And tuning to he wife, he tell she, she must take charge of de houses in Georgetown.
Dem nurses shock. One of dem tun to de wife and seh, “I did not know your husband owned all of dem properties.”
“Own what!” replied the wife. “He is the newspaper delivery man.”
Talk half and check yuh transport fuh see if it still in yuh name.
