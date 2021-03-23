Ministry records another COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 69-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. According to information released by the Ministry, the man died while receiving treatment. His death has been recorded as the 216th COVID-19 fatality.

Guyana has seen a notable number of COVID-19 deaths being reported in the past two weeks, with a new case being recorded almost every day. In just two weeks, 15 deaths have been reported by the Health Ministry and the only days in which deaths were not reported were March 12 and March 19.

The MOH also revealed 19 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday, increasing the cases to 9,668.

The dashboard shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 11 in institutional quarantine, 63 in institutional isolation and 856 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,522 persons have recovered to date with 24 new recoveries recorded yesterday.