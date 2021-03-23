Hospital officials to meet with parents this week

Death of 4-day-old baby…

Kaieteur News – Two weeks since she passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the parents of four-day-old, Aklima Mohamed, are optimistic that they will now have answers as it relates to her death, when they meet with hospital officials this week.

According to Communications Manager at the GPHC, Ms. Chelauna Providence, the head of the hospital’s investigating team is in possession of the baby’s post mortem examination report and is in the process of completing the investigation. In light of this development, she said that the child’s parents will be called in this week to discuss the findings of the investigation.

Little Aklima was born on March 4 last and had passed away on March 7 at the medical facility.

The dead infant’s mother, Stephanie Burnett, had told this publication that after giving birth to her, she was assured by the doctor that she was safe and the baby was healthy. However, the grieving woman had explained that while she was discharged the following day, her baby remained in the hospital because of an infection. The 26-year-old woman said she was also told that her baby needed antibiotics treatment for the infection.

The woman had recalled too that after the child had been administered a dose of the medication, she started to turn blue and was panting for breath.

Worried about the child’s wellbeing, the woman said that she had raised an alarm with one of the nurses, who had asked her about the child’s colour. According to the woman, she had explained to the nurse that it occurred after the medication was administered to the child. The child was taken from her mother and rushed to a doctor, who examined her. After watching the doctor in action, the devastated woman said that she was convinced that something was wrong with her child. After waiting for some time, she and her husband were called downstairs to speak with the doctor. When they arrived, the woman said that the doctor told them that the baby had died. It was also explained to the couple that the reason the child was rushed to the doctor was because she was not breathing and it was found that her lungs were damaged. Attempts to resuscitate the child were futile, the parents were told.