Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt issues statement on the Sanasie report

Kaieteur News – President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt has issued a statement on the ethics violation report made by his challenger for the position of President of CWI, CWI Director and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Secretary Anand Sanasie.

Skerritt informed that he has not been notified by the CWI Ethics Committee of the matter, while citing efforts by Sanasie’s running mate, Calvin Hope of Barbados, accusing him of unethical conduct. He pointed to the efforts as being baseless and mischievous in the run up to the CWI elections. Here in the full text of the statement:

“I note that Mr. Anand Sanasie has publicly stated that he has ‘reported’ me to the CWI Ethics Committee because of my attendance at a meeting with Honourable Charles Ramson of Guyana. Other than through Mr. Sanasie’s public announcement, I have not been notified that there is any matter before the Ethics Committee.I also note for the record that, just in the last year, there have been two previous mischievous attempts by Mr.

Sanasie’s running mate, Calvin Hope, to accuse me of unethical conduct during my tenure as CWI President. On both occasions the Ethics Committee found that there was no basis to the Calvin Hope complaints.In this latest baseless tactic, Mr. Sanasie is showing a contemptuous disregard for the established system of the election of a President of CWI, just as he has done over many years in Guyana. It is Mr. Sanasie’s own disregard for good governance and his disrespect for the judicial system which seven years ago brought about related Government Legislation, designed to prevent his continued abuse of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB). Even if he has actually complained, such a complaint could not disqualify my nomination for the presidency of CWI. This attempt to involve the Ethics Committee in petty politics further highlights my concern that Sanasie’s only plan for West Indies cricket is to get power over it, by any means whatsoever.”