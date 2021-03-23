Latest update March 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Con artist who attempted suicide in prison, escapes from GPHC

Mar 23, 2021 News

– Prison officer interdicted

Currently on the run: Mohammed Ali.

Kaieteur News – A convicted con artist, who was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) last Friday, for allegedly swallowing a razor blade in an attempt to commit suicide in the prison, on Sunday made good his escape from the medical facility.
The inmate has since been identified as 34-year-old, Mohammed Ali, who was incarcerated at the Timehri Prison.
The Director of Prisons (Ag), Nicklon Elliot, who confirmed that the inmate escaped, stated that the incident took place Sunday morning while Ali was waiting for medical attention, after he allegedly swallowed the blade. The rank, who is attached to the Guyana Prison Service and was guarding the 34-year-old inmate during that time, was yesterday morning interdicted from his duty and is expected to be charged.
Kaieteur News learnt that the inmate escaped before doctors could attempt to remove the razor blade from his stomach.
Ali, who no stranger to the law, was in 2015 arrested, charged and sentenced to eight years in prison for simple larceny and fraudulent conversion committed on several unsuspecting females, including an elderly woman and school girls. He reportedly swindled them of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in jewellery and electronic gadgets.
Two years after, the 34-year-old, again, while in prison, defrauded three persons by impersonating Former First Lady, Sandra Granger, by falsely pretending he was in a position to grant them scholarships. He was sentenced to six months on each charge.
An investigation into the matter has since been launched.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

We’ve gone in at the deep end and we’ve hit the ground running – Captain, Sam Cox

We’ve gone in at the deep end and we’ve hit the ground running...

Mar 23, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 202… By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF...
Read More
T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

T/10 softball competition set for Corentyne

Mar 23, 2021

BCB /Premium Asphalt and TR Construction 20/20 tournament

BCB /Premium Asphalt and TR Construction 20/20...

Mar 23, 2021

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt issues statement on the Sanasie report

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt...

Mar 23, 2021

GCA Noble House Seafoods 2nd Division cricket Gransult and Pierre star in latest encounter

GCA Noble House Seafoods 2nd Division cricket...

Mar 23, 2021

Zoom meeting with Minister Ramson and GBB President went well says St Clair

Zoom meeting with Minister Ramson and GBB...

Mar 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]