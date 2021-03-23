Con artist who attempted suicide in prison, escapes from GPHC

– Prison officer interdicted

Kaieteur News – A convicted con artist, who was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) last Friday, for allegedly swallowing a razor blade in an attempt to commit suicide in the prison, on Sunday made good his escape from the medical facility.

The inmate has since been identified as 34-year-old, Mohammed Ali, who was incarcerated at the Timehri Prison.

The Director of Prisons (Ag), Nicklon Elliot, who confirmed that the inmate escaped, stated that the incident took place Sunday morning while Ali was waiting for medical attention, after he allegedly swallowed the blade. The rank, who is attached to the Guyana Prison Service and was guarding the 34-year-old inmate during that time, was yesterday morning interdicted from his duty and is expected to be charged.

Kaieteur News learnt that the inmate escaped before doctors could attempt to remove the razor blade from his stomach.

Ali, who no stranger to the law, was in 2015 arrested, charged and sentenced to eight years in prison for simple larceny and fraudulent conversion committed on several unsuspecting females, including an elderly woman and school girls. He reportedly swindled them of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth in jewellery and electronic gadgets.

Two years after, the 34-year-old, again, while in prison, defrauded three persons by impersonating Former First Lady, Sandra Granger, by falsely pretending he was in a position to grant them scholarships. He was sentenced to six months on each charge.

An investigation into the matter has since been launched.