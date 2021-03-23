Burnt car found hours after execution on Linden Highway

Video surfaces of gold dealer’s execution…

Kaieteur News – As cops try their best to find the men who executed a popular gold dealer in front of the popular nightclub, Palm Court, Sunday night, footage has surfaced of the dreadful moment. Not only has the video surfaced but cops have since located a burnt out car at Swan Village on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The car was reportedly found hours after the gold dealer’s execution and is believed to be the same one his executioners used to get away from the scene.

The gunmen had emerged from a new model white Toyota Fielder and shot the gold dealer, Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts,” an associate of Roger Khan, at least 15 times.

The execution style killing, according to police reports, occurred around 22:00 hrs.

Video footage obtained from a CCTV camera showed Fagundes exiting the nightspot located at Main Street, Georgetown, and walking towards a black Ford pick-up.At that moment, two men armed with guns exited the backseat of the heavily tinted Toyota Fielder which was parked on the western lane of Main Street. One of them was dressed in a white jersey and dark coloured long pants, while the other had on a white t-shirt and a light coloured short pants along with a black fanny pack, which hung around his shoulders.

They ran up to Fagundes and opened fire at him. Fagundes attempted to run and hide behind the pick-up, but was apparently struck by bullets. He collapsed in front of the pick-up.

The gunmen then finished the execution by shooting him multiple times, while he was lying on the road. The Toyota Fielder car was seen reversing and the gunmen then ran back into the car as it drove off in a southerly direction along Main Street.

A few seconds later two men ran out of Palm Court to check on Fagundes, who was lying on the roadway bleeding from his bullet wounds.

Kaieteur News understands that Fagundes was hanging out with some friends at Palm Court that night.

was a trap to lure Fagundes outside to be executed. (See video of execution here https://fb.watch/4oX74o-cPZ/)