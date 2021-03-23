3 killed in Better Hope backlands shoot-out – 2 Mazaruni Prison escapees among casualties

Two prison escapees were reportedly killed last night following a shootout in the Better Hope, East Coast Demerara backlands.

The two met their demise after exchanging gun fire with police. Police early this morning confirmed that a third person, a woman, was wounded too.

According to a police report, ranks last night, acting on information that the Mazaruni Prison escapees were hiding out at a location in the Better Hope South backlands, went to the said area where it was observed to be an abandon field in a bushy and swamped area.

The ranks, it was revealed, observed that there were three wooden shacks on the field with two partly constructed ones. The police ranks began clearing the first shack but no one was seen. As the ranks were approaching the second shack, a voice was heard in the third shack and the ranks immediately identified themselves as police.

A male, according to the police report, immediately emerged and discharged a round at the police ranks and then ran. The police ranks returned fire. Two males and a female were wounded and lay in the shack with gunshot injuries, whilst one male escaped.

A sawn-off double barrel shotgun was found at the scene, the police report added.

Kaieteur News reporters had ventured out to the location where the shooting took place but they were forced to turn back because of the rough terrain. Nevertheless, the reporters were able to obtain some details from ranks at the Sparendaam Police Station.

Checks were also made at the hospital this morning but reporters were told that the bodies were yet to arrive.

Earlier this year this publication had reported that four high profile prisoners, Imran Ramsaywack, Rayon Jones, Kenrick Lyte and Samuel Gouveia, were able to cut their way out of the Mazaruni maximum-security prison. They had turned up at Jones’ father’s home who had rendered assistance to them. Jones’ father, Ralph Jones, has since been charged for helping the fugitives.

More details of the shooting will be provided in our next edition.