Tekkin’ chance does cause yuh to prance

Mar 22, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Prezzie trying he best. De Prezzie is still a young man. But he trying he best in a difficult situation. Is nuff weight pon he shoulders. He doing wah Jaggy was good at: begging, borrowing and buying.
De Prezzie begging fuh vaccines. India, China and Russia hear he plea and help out with enough fuh dem old people.
De man trying fuh end dis pandemic so be also borrowing vaccine. Mia send 3,000 doses fuh kick start de campaign. And she get back 5,000.
De Prezzie nah waiting pon COVAX. Dem bin promise more dan 100,000 vaccines but it nah come yet. And Uncle Frank nah know when it gan come.
So de Prezzie decide dat he gan buy. And it look like he successful because Russia seh dem gan supply 20,000 doses.
Dem boys see Aunty carry de vaccination by she church. In some countries, people woulda seh dat is conflict of interest. But when yuh doing good, people in Guyana does look past dem thing.
People tired of wearing mask and not getting to socialise. And dem tekkin’ chance. But is dem chance does mek yuh prance. Is dem chance does mek yuh gat fuh dance outside of dem hospital and morgue. So don’t tek chances!
Dem boys see wan man wah bin in de news long ago fuh wan high-top laptop. Dem boys wan know if de government couldn’t find a younger person fuh be de face of dem vaccination push.
Talk half and wait fuh get vaccinated!

