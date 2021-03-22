Six homeless as fire destroys Aurora Home

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News- Six persons are now homeless after their Aurora Village home went up in flames on Saturday last.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the double flat home was owned by Sharifan Gafoor, who is believed to be in her mid-fifties. The woman reportedly lived with her daughter and son-in-law, her grandchild and her son.
Sources told Kaieteur News that the fire occurred sometime between 16:30hrs and 17:00hrs. Azeez Gafoor, who is a close family member, said no one was at home at the time of the fire, except for one of the woman’s grandchild, who was sitting outside when it started.

The rubbles that remain from Saturday’s fire

The man told the media yesterday, that when he observed smoke coming from the roof of the home, he immediately rushed back to see what had transpired.
“Nobody really was at home. And I see the black black smoke coming from the house. My sister run upstairs to see what really happen but by the place had a lot of smoke, she couldn’t get in the house.”
The man said that neighbours attempted to extinguish the fire using a pump, but their efforts were futile as the house was completely destroyed within some fifteen minutes.
Family members told Kaieteur News that losses are estimated to be seven million dollars.

 

