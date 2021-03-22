Report elderly neglect, abuse – Human Services Minister urges

Kaieteur News- Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud is urging the public to regularly report instances of abuse or neglect of elderly persons.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Minister Persaud noted that elderly abuse happens far more often than people would like to admit.

She said that the cases of elderly abuse is either swept under the rug or not reported at all even when it is seen.

The Minister suggested therefore that the 914 emergency hotline numbers for abuse can be used to shed light on the issue.

“We have been bringing attention to elderly abuse because this is something that really happens and often times, it is not spoken about. Therefore, I want to say to elderly persons out there, th

at 914 is also available to you, it is not just for children or women. It is for reports on violence and violence against the elderly is very much out there. Senior citizens suffer from acts of neglect to actual physical violence and sexual violence,” Minister Persaud said.

She noted that there are a number of cases where many elderly persons are being left without money, food and shelter while adding that these acts are often perpetrated by their family members or close connections.

“There are many instances where elderly persons tend to will their money and bequeath the homes to younger people while they are alive and sometimes what happens after is that they are thrown out on the road. If you check Georgetown Public Hospital, many persons have been abandoned there,” Minister Persaud disclosed.

She explained that Human Services Ministry has been actively engaging the relevant agencies on how to address the issue of abuse or neglect for the elderly.

It should be noted that elderly abuse has been on the rise within the recent years. A report by ChildLink Guyana in 2018 highlighted the plight of the vulnerable groups, who are often incapable of defending themselves and breaking out of the abusive environment. The report specifically mentioned that the abuse of the women, children and the elderly has been on the increase.

For real change to occur, the group recommended regular reporting and an improved sensitisation campaign to help the victims.

According to the report, “a massive education campaign needs to be embarked upon to educate persons, particularly young people, that violent behaviour towards the elderly is wrong, unacceptable and a breach of their fundamental human rights”.

Further, the advocacy group recommended that religious and other leaders play a role in helping to bring about the awareness of the plight of the elderly.

Some of the recent reports of acts of violence against the elderly include robbery, sexual assault and murder.

In addition, the Georgetown Public Hospital and the Linden Hospital Complex have been complaining of the number of elderly persons being abandoned at the institution. This phenomenon has been linked to the fact that relatives of many of these elderly persons are unable to cope with the responsibility of taking care of them.

In some of these instances, the Ministry of Human Services made interventions to find suitable shelter for elderly by placing them at State-owned Geriatric Homes.