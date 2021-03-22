Pensioner accidently burns self to death with “kero stove”

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News –A female pensioner, 79, might have accidently burnt herself to death, yesterday, at her home with a “kero stove”.
At least this is the theory police are working with after Bissoondai called Seema of Zealandia Estate, Wakenaan Island, was found lying on her floor engulfed in flames. An upturned kerosene stove was also seen lying on a table not too far from where she was.
A burning Bissoondai was discovered around 06:30hrs by her son who lived next door to her.
The man told police that he last saw his mom alive in her room around 05:45 hours. Approximately 45 minutes later, he saw smoke emanating from her house and rushed over to see what was going on.
As he entered, he was greeted by the gruesome sight of his mother on fire. Efforts were made to extinguish the flames and she was rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Mar 22, 2021By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur News – Even as...
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Kaieteur News-Last Saturday morning, as I entered my car just outside the entrance to Massey Supermarket, and turned on the... more
Kaieteur News-With the bulk of the initial Capital Expenditure for the Liza Phase One aspect of the ExxonMobil led operations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]oo.com