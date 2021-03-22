Pensioner accidently burns self to death with “kero stove”

Kaieteur News –A female pensioner, 79, might have accidently burnt herself to death, yesterday, at her home with a “kero stove”.

At least this is the theory police are working with after Bissoondai called Seema of Zealandia Estate, Wakenaan Island, was found lying on her floor engulfed in flames. An upturned kerosene stove was also seen lying on a table not too far from where she was.

A burning Bissoondai was discovered around 06:30hrs by her son who lived next door to her.

The man told police that he last saw his mom alive in her room around 05:45 hours. Approximately 45 minutes later, he saw smoke emanating from her house and rushed over to see what was going on.

As he entered, he was greeted by the gruesome sight of his mother on fire. Efforts were made to extinguish the flames and she was rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead.