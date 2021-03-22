Pedal cyclist succumbs to injuries following accident with bus

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A pedal cyclist who was involved in an accident with a minibus has succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Identified as Wilfred Stephen, 80 of Lot 19 Vigilance North, East Coast Demerara, the pedal cyclist was struck down on Friday by a Minibus along the Strathspey Public Road, ECD.
According to police reports, Stephen was riding east along the northern side of the road when he suddenly decided to dash across to southern side of the road.
This decision proved fatal as he ended up in the path of a minibus that was also travelling east.
Stephen received injuries to his head and body and was picked up in an unconscious state. He was rushed to GPHC and doctors there diagnosed that he sustained severe head injuries and a broken right leg.
He was admitted but never regained consciousness until he died on Saturday.
