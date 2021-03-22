Nandu narrowly misses ton as Everest CC beat UG by an innings and 73 runs

Kaieteur News- Mattheu Nandu narrowly missed a century as host Everest Cricket Club defeated University of Guyana by an innings and 73 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day competition continued yesterday.

Resuming on their overnight 172-4, with Nandu on 57 and Amir Khan on six, Everest CC declared on 265-9 to lead by 193. Nandu timed the ball well on both sides of the wicket as he continued to accumulate his runs, while Khan was dismissed for 25. Nandu struck five fours and appeared set for a century, but was lbw to Jonathan Rampersaud for 96.

Denesh Mangal made 20 as Rampersaud grabbed 4-62, Miguel Parks 2-33 and Mark Cummerbatch 2-64.

Batting a second time, UG were bowled out for 120 in 41.1 overs. Rampersaud made 45, Damion Van Tull got 21, Ray Newton 16 and Keon Roberts 15. Khan picked up 3-20 to finish the match with eight wickets. Dwayne Adams took 3-20 and Richie Looknauth 2-22.