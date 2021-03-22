Murder suspect admits to killing Kuru Kururu man – But hesitant to reveal where he disposed corpse

Kaieteur News- Murder suspect, Leon Waddle, 30, has admitted to killing the missing Kuru Kururu man, Answar Stoll, 46, but he is hesitant to reveal where he disposed the corpse.

This was related to Kaieteur News by the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum. Blanhum said Waddle led cops to an area, yesterday, where they spent five hours searching along with a sniffer dog but all they found was a bedsheet with bloodstains.

Waddle has confessed too that he stole Stoll’s cell phone and other valuable belongings.

As detectives treat the case as murder in the furtherance of robbery, Blanhum has assured that Waddle will be further interrogated.

Waddle had been eluding the cops for more than two months until his luck ran out on Friday afternoon. He was captured by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) hiding out in a fowl pen.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him a few weeks after Stoll had disappeared. Stoll went missing some time after November 15. Relatives had lodged a missing person’s report a few days later.

They had become worried after they could not locate him. Calls to his cell phone did not go through either.

A subsequent visit

to his house located at Dadrima Savannah, Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, had raised eyebrows after it was found ransacked and with blood stains on the wall.

This caused detectives to intensify their search and investigation, which led them to believe that he was murdered by Waddle.

Family members had said that Waddle was Stoll’s roommate and was always abusive towards him. They even said that Waddle had threatened to kill him.

It is believed that Stoll was killed by Waddle between November 15 and 16 during an altercation at a drinking session held at his (Stoll) home.