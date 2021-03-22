Murder suspect admits to killing Kuru Kururu man – But hesitant to reveal where he disposed corpse

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Murder suspect, Leon Waddle, 30, has admitted to killing the missing Kuru Kururu man, Answar Stoll, 46, but he is hesitant to reveal where he disposed the corpse.
This was related to Kaieteur News by the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum. Blanhum said Waddle led cops to an area, yesterday, where they spent five hours searching along with a sniffer dog but all they found was a bedsheet with bloodstains.
Waddle has confessed too that he stole Stoll’s cell phone and other valuable belongings.
As detectives treat the case as murder in the furtherance of robbery, Blanhum has assured that Waddle will be further interrogated.
Waddle had been eluding the cops for more than two months until his luck ran out on Friday afternoon. He was captured by ranks from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) hiding out in a fowl pen.
Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him a few weeks after Stoll had disappeared. Stoll went missing some time after November 15. Relatives had lodged a missing person’s report a few days later.
They had become worried after they could not locate him. Calls to his cell phone did not go through either.
A subsequent visit
to his house located at Dadrima Savannah, Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, had raised eyebrows after it was found ransacked and with blood stains on the wall.
This caused detectives to intensify their search and investigation, which led them to believe that he was murdered by Waddle.
Family members had said that Waddle was Stoll’s roommate and was always abusive towards him. They even said that Waddle had threatened to kill him.
It is believed that Stoll was killed by Waddle between November 15 and 16 during an altercation at a drinking session held at his (Stoll) home.
Mar 22, 2021By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur News – Even as...
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Kaieteur News-Last Saturday morning, as I entered my car just outside the entrance to Massey Supermarket, and turned on the... more
Kaieteur News-With the bulk of the initial Capital Expenditure for the Liza Phase One aspect of the ExxonMobil led operations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]