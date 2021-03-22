Lusignan prisoner beaten for ‘snitching’ on other inmates

Kaieteur News- An inmate at the Lusignan Prison was beaten on Friday for reportedly “snitching” on other prisoners.

Recovering from the assault is Ceylon David popularly known as “Tallman”. He is currently on remand for murder.

Acting Prison Director, Niclon Elliot said that David was beaten by two prisoners who attacked him during the evening hours. They reportedly used improvised weapons to inflict wounds to David’s face, hand, foot and other parts of his body.

He was rescued and taken to GPHC where he received treatment for his wounds and sent back to the prison.

Based on investigations, Elliot said the prisoners had beaten David because they believe that he snitched on them, resulting in a number of prohibited items being seized from inmates.

Elliot said that those items were confiscated during a raid at the prison last week. He noted that 34 improvised weapons were seized along with five cell phones, lighters, SIM cards, fermented wine, pieces of broken of mirror and seven bottles of oil.