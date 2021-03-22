Lusignan prisoner beaten for ‘snitching’ on other inmates

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- An inmate at the Lusignan Prison was beaten on Friday for reportedly “snitching” on other prisoners.
Recovering from the assault is Ceylon David popularly known as “Tallman”. He is currently on remand for murder.
Acting Prison Director, Niclon Elliot said that David was beaten by two prisoners who attacked him during the evening hours. They reportedly used improvised weapons to inflict wounds to David’s face, hand, foot and other parts of his body.
He was rescued and taken to GPHC where he received treatment for his wounds and sent back to the prison.
Based on investigations, Elliot said the prisoners had beaten David because they believe that he snitched on them, resulting in a number of prohibited items being seized from inmates.
Elliot said that those items were confiscated during a raid at the prison last week. He noted that 34 improvised weapons were seized along with five cell phones, lighters, SIM cards, fermented wine, pieces of broken of mirror and seven bottles of oil.
Mar 22, 2021By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur News – Even as...
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Kaieteur News-Last Saturday morning, as I entered my car just outside the entrance to Massey Supermarket, and turned on the... more
Kaieteur News-With the bulk of the initial Capital Expenditure for the Liza Phase One aspect of the ExxonMobil led operations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]