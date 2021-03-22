Guyana speeding to 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News- With over 800 COVID-19 infections recorded in just two weeks, Guyana is seemingly speeding towards the benchmark of 10,000.

This publication’s analysis of the recent daily infections recorded shows that of the total number of confirmed cases which is now 9,649, approximately 877 cases have been recorded from March 7, with an average of 62 new infections being recorded daily.

Some of the most notable daily COVID-19 infections were recorded last week, whereas, on March 18, Guyana recorded 120 new cases, which is of the highest numbers ever recorded and another 99 new cases on Saturday, March 20.

With the current case toll being shy of just 351 infections to reach that benchmark, and an average of 62 infections daily, Guyana could very well touch that number by the end of this week.

A similar spike in infections was seen in January after the Christmas Holidays concluded. Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had given a pre-warning of such happenings in December as he encouraged persons to stay home and observe all protocols published in the Official Gazette of COVID-19 Measures and he further highlighted that persons failing to abide by his warning along with lax behaviours led to the January spike.

He had also commented on the increase in hospitalizations that occurred in January as well.

Currently, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the region with the highest case toll. Of the 64 new cases recorded yesterday, Region Four accounted for 43.

This was revealed in the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard update, which also shows that the number of persons in home isolation has increased to a whopping 820, with only nine new recoveries yesterday.

Further, it shows 15 patients in institutional quarantine and 57 persons in institutional isolation.

The Ministry also reported another COVID-19 fatality yesterday via its press release where the deceased was said to be a 70-year-old woman from Region Four. This has increased the death toll to 215 deaths.

Guyana has also seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the past two weeks, however, that will follow in a subsequent report.

PHOTO CAPTION

The Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital

Pic filed as Ocean-View-COVID-19-Centre