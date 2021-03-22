Golden Jaguars confident, urge fans to send “positive vibes”

Kaieteur News-The Senior Men’s National Team has thanked fans for their support so far and asked them to help Guyana roar to victory in this month’s crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and the Bahamas.

The Golden Jaguars’ squad is in training for its opening Group F first round Concacaf qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago at 19:00 local time on March 25th in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana then take on the Bahamas at 15:00 local time on March 30th.

“We really appreciate your support and we ask you to continue to support us – to send us those positive vibes and to roar with us to victory,” goalkeeper Akel Clarke said in a message to fans.

“Training is going really well – the guys are really focused at the right intensity. I feel really good about the upcoming matches and excited to put on the country’s colours and to represent

Guyana.”

To qualify for the second round of Concacaf qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Guyana must top its group, which also includes Puerto Rico and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Forward Omari

Glasgow said the players were “excited and confident” about the challenge ahead.

“The atmosphere in the camp is very high,” Glasgow said. “I feel very good about the matches and I am very excited to play so that I can help Guyana, the players and coaches to come out victorious. The players are locked in and focused. I want to tell the fans to continue to support us

– we will make you guys proud.”

Head Coach Marcio Maximo said the squad, which features 12 domestic-based players and 11 non-domestic-based players, was already “completely integrated as one group”.

“They are completely focused. Everybody is proud to represent Guyana. Each training session is being conducted with the same intensity as a match, as it should be, with total attention on what we need to do,” Maximo said. “We are maximising the time and attacking all aspects. We are focusing to create balance in the team, focusing on the physical, technical and tactical aspects of the game.”

Guyana’s previous two matches against Trinidad and Tobago have resulted in draws, including a

1-1 tie in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“It is very important for us to start well,” Maximo said. “These will be different games but each one demands our equal attention. We will be competitive. If we maintain the same attitude, we will do well. The match always reflects what you are doing in training – that’s why all of us are optimistic, while also respecting our opponents.”