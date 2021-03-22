Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gold dealer executed in front of club with 15 bullets – Shooters escape in waiting white wagon

Mar 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News-A well-known gold dealer was last evening executed in front of a popular night club in Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as, Ricardo Fagundes, called ‘Paper Shorts’, an associate of Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan. This newspaper understand that Fagundes was like a brother to Khan and was even his driver.

According to information reaching this newspaper, around 22:30hrs, Fagundes was at Palm Court located on Main Street, Georgetown, hanging out with some friends when he received a phone call to go outside to meet someone.

Kaieteur News understands that when Fagundes exited Palm Court, two unmasked men jumped out of a white, new model wagon and fired multiple gunshots in his direction. This newspaper understands that he was killed by 15 bullets.

Additionally, police sources last evening told this publication that Fagundes was indeed lured outside of the establishment where he was executed. Up to press time, no arrest for a suspect in the execution-style killing has been made.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022…Clear player pathway for domestic players on track for sustainable national team programme – TD Greenwood

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022…Clear player pathway for domestic...

Mar 22, 2021

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur News – Even as...
Read More
Nandu narrowly misses ton as Everest CC beat UG by an innings and 73 runs

Nandu narrowly misses ton as Everest CC beat UG...

Mar 22, 2021

Golden Jaguars confident, urge fans to send “positive vibes”

Golden Jaguars confident, urge fans to send...

Mar 22, 2021

GCA’s NBS 40-Over 2nd division cricket… GCC beat GDF on Saturday, GYO lose to GDF yesterday

GCA’s NBS 40-Over 2nd division cricket…...

Mar 22, 2021

GISE, Star Party Rentals & Trophy Stall 1st Division cricket Tons from Anderson, Sampson & Leitch’s 5-25 give Cops emphatic victory over GNIC

GISE, Star Party Rentals & Trophy Stall 1st...

Mar 22, 2021

MP Jermaine Figueira writes to Cricket Ombudsman

MP Jermaine Figueira writes to Cricket Ombudsman

Mar 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]