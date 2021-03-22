Gold dealer executed in front of club with 15 bullets – Shooters escape in waiting white wagon

Latest update March 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A well-known gold dealer was last evening executed in front of a popular night club in Georgetown.
The dead man has been identified as, Ricardo Fagundes, called ‘Paper Shorts’, an associate of Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan. This newspaper understand that Fagundes was like a brother to Khan and was even his driver.
According to information reaching this newspaper, around 22:30hrs, Fagundes was at Palm Court located on Main Street, Georgetown, hanging out with some friends when he received a phone call to go outside to meet someone.
Kaieteur News understands that when Fagundes exited Palm Court, two unmasked men jumped out of a white, new model wagon and fired multiple gunshots in his direction. This newspaper understands that he was killed by 15 bullets.
Additionally, police sources last evening told this publication that Fagundes was indeed lured outside of the establishment where he was executed. Up to press time, no arrest for a suspect in the execution-style killing has been made.
