GCA's NBS 40-Over 2nd division cricket… GCC beat GDF on Saturday, GYO lose to GDF yesterday

Mar 22, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News-The historic GCC Bourda was the venue for the return of the GCA’s NBS second division 40-over cricket tournament on Saturday between host GCC and GDF.
The contest got to an inauspicious start when the incorrect marking of the pitch delayed the game by 45 minutes and caused a reduction to 35 over

Yeudister Persaud made 63 and Treatlon Liverpool got 65 in a losing effort for GYO yesterday at QC.

per side.

Junior Sinclair took 5-22 for GDF yesterday.

When the match eventually started, GCC were bowled out for 128 as only Bernard Bailey (28), Carlos LaRose (23) and Martin Pestano-Bell

Javed Karim top scored for GDF with an aggressive 85.

(12) got into double figures in a disappointing batting performance.

However, the Soldiers feared even worse being bowled out for 95 with Junior Sinclair, one of several Berbicians plying their trade for City teams over the weekend, top scored with 36 as left-arm spinner Devon Lord had 4-17 and Daniel Seegobin supported with 4-18.

Yesterday at the Queens College ground, GDF, led by an aggressive 85 which was decorated with six fours and a six and 18 from Junior Sinclair who returned with the ball to capture 5-22, rebounded from their loss to GCC on Saturday with a 58-run win against GYO yesterday at the Queen’s College number two ground.
The Soldiers elected to bat first on the impressive looking outfield which was rolled and cut and track which kept very low and were bowled out for 248 in 35 overs.

Karim and Sinclair added 34 for the first wicket before Leon Andrews contributed 32, while Zameer Nazeer brought out the heavy artillery to clout four sixes and a four in an explosive 33.
Off-spinner Richard Hoyte had 3-31, while Joshua Ramsammy took 3-42 for GYO who were dismissed for 190 despite half centuries from Treatlon Liverpool (65) and Yeudister Persaud (63).
Sinclair was supported by Keith Simpson who captured 2-31. (Sean Devers)

