Childcare to conduct Region One outreach to address sexual abuse of minors

Kaieteur News-The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), is planning to have a sensitisation outreach in Region One communities, due to the rise in sexual abuse of minors that were reported for the year so far.

For last week alone, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported three rape matters of girls below the age of 16. Kaieteur News understands that two of the alleged victims are pregnant and the police are still to apprehend two of the three suspects.

When Kaieteur News contacted the Head of CPA, Ann Greene, she stated that the recent upsurge in child sexual abuse in Region One, has grabbed her agency’s attention, as such, a special sensitisation session will be conducted.

Greene said, “We must stop the rape of children in this community and in all other communities. Community members must react to this depravity by standing up for children and sending a strong message that any perpetrator of violence against children will not be tolerated in their communities. (They must also) demand swift action to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Greene stressed that the alleged perpetrators must not be held for 72 hours and then released. In fact she said, “The charge must come within 72 hours or go to the courts to hold longer. Enough is enough; we must declare war on child sexual abuse.”

The most recent report by the GPF, of child sexual abuse in Region One, stated that a teenage girl was allegedly raped during November 2020. The teen was medically examined and it revealed that she is five months pregnant.

Kaieteur News understands that the teen was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy.

Last Wednesday, the GPF had reported another alleged rape of a child. An investigation was launched and the child was medically examined. The medical examination subsequently revealed that the child is four months pregnant.

The name of the suspect was provided to the police but no arrest has been made.