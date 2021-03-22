Car stolen after owner loses keys at football game

Kaieteure News- A black Volkswagen PYY 2919, was stolen on Monday February 8, after its owner eportedly misplaced the keys while attending a football match at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The owner, who wishes to identify herself only as Lily, said that on Saturday, she had parked her car on Sideline Dam, Buxton and proceeded to attend the football game close by.

However, when she exited the ground later that day, she could not find her keys. She was forced to leave the car there for an entire day as she sought other means to open and remove her car.

“It remained parked there safely all day Sunday (February 7)”.

However, when she returned the following day to remove the car, it had disappeared.

Anyone who might have seen Lily’s car is asked to make contact by calling 671, 4934, 225-8473 or the nearest police station.