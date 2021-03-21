UG Valedictorians, Best Graduating Students receive President and Prime Minister Medals

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) has kick-started its convocation for the academic year 2019/2021, and two graduating students have received the President’s Medal for their outstanding academic performance, while another two received the Prime Minister’s Medal.

Receiving the President’s Medal were the two Valedictorians: 24-year-old, Deepa Odit from the University’s Turkeyen Georgetown Campus, who completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy with a 3.9 GPA; and 36-year-old, Savitree Budram from the Tain Berbice Campus, who completed her Bachelor of Education—Administration Degree with a 4.0 GPA.

The handing over ceremony was conducted at the State House, the official residence of the First Family, in the presence of the awardees’ family members, which included Odit’s parents; Misri Odit and Amla Persaud, and Budram’s husband, Mohamed Shariff and her two children.

The medals were directly presented to the two students by His Excellency, Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

Prime Minister (PM), Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, also awarded two Prime Minister’s Medals on Friday to UG students; Dr. Jonelle Europe, who is the best graduating student in the School of Medicine and Desiree Noble, who is the best graduating student in the Faculty of Social Science with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Management.

PM Phillips congratulated them both for their remarkable commitment and performance, despite the challenges the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have imposed. “I know COVID-19 would have presented challenges for students who would have had to attend classes virtually, congratulations for overcoming those challenges and being here today as exceptional graduates of the University of Guyana,” the PM told the pair.

The simple ceremony was held at his office and saw the parents of the graduates present. He congratulated the parents by saying, “For every graduate, there are parents or relatives who would have sacrificed a lot and I would like to congratulate you also.”

Both recipients were extremely happy to receive their medals. Dr. Europe said, “I am happy and very proud to have achieved such an accomplishment after working so hard for five years…my greatest challenge is probably the consistency that the programme requires.”

Kaieteur News learnt that she is currently an intern at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and hopes to specialize in a field of medicine, but has not decided yet.

Noble also stated at the ceremony that she has always been a firm believer in herself and her ability to excel above the bar. “I have always believed in myself and I know I have the ability to accomplish great things, and I’ve always told myself that if anybody can do it, I can do it,” she said.