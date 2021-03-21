Recognition!

Kaieteur News – De Opposition writing to Rowley fuh complain how Prezzie nah wan talk with dem. Dem boys nah hear Prezzie complain how dem Opposition nah wan recognize he.

But is how yuh gan meet somebody wah yah nah recognize? And wah yuh want fuh meet de government about? Yuh do yuh thing and get expose and now yuh playing sanctimonious?

It nah wuk suh! Old people always seh, you gat to earn respect, not beg fuh it. And dem also seh dat if you nah respect another man, he nah gan respect you.

Recognition is not respect, but if yuh nah recognize somebody, den how dat person gan respect yuh. Dem got petition in front of de court challenging de elections. Dem boys want know if dem lose dah petition if dem gan recognize de Prezzie.

Dem lucky dem get vaccine. Dem claim de government illegal, but dem still accepting de vaccine. And dem still accepting parliamentary pay from de same government wah dem nah recognize.

It mek dem boys remember de middle-aged woman who had a heart attack and had a vision from God. “Will I die?” she asked. God tell she, “No. You have 30 more years to live.”

With 30 years to look forward to, she decided to mek de best of it. So since she deh in de hospital she decided fuh get breast implants, liposuction, a tummy tuck, hair transplants, and collagen injections in her lips.

De day she get discharged, she walked across de road with swagger, and get knock down by an ambulance and died.

Up in heaven, she see God. “You said I had 30 more years to live,” she complained.

“That’s true,” God said.

“So what happened?” she asked.

God shrugs. “I didn’t recognize you!”

Talk half and nah wait fuh Rowley fuh reply!