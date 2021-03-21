QUALITY PVC PIPES HINGED ON CONFORMANCE TO NATIONAL STANDARDS

Kaieteur News – Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes are manufactured locally by two major entities. These companies, are meeting the specifications of National Standards, and are certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to manufacture the product to quality that satisfies consumer requirements during installation and use.

The two National Standards, which locally manufactured pipes conform to, are the GYS 107, ‘Specification for pressure – rated PVC pipes (SDR series)’ and GYS 99, ‘Specification for PVC pipes Schedules 40, 80 and 120.’

The GYS 107 covers PVC pipes made in standard thermoplastic pipe dimension ratios and pressure rated for water. These standards cover requirements, which include those for materials, test methods, workmanship, dimensions and burst pressure. The GYS 99 also covers these requirements but it is specific to PVC pipes made in Schedule 40, 80, 120 sizes and is pressure rated for water.

Producing PVC Pipes, which meet these requirements, is crucial for the end-users or consumers. They expect that after installation on their premises, whether at an ordinary residence or a production facility, pipes will fit properly and be durable enough to withstand the specified pressures for extensive periods.

Poorly manufactured and installed pipes can result in high reinstallation costs and a significant threat to safety. Meeting standards and being certified under the GNBS Product Certification Programme assure consumers of PVC pipes, which are tested to ensure quality.

Currently, PVC Pipes manufactured by Plastic Products Limited (Gafoors) and Guyana Thermoplastics Ltd. (Toolsie Persaud Group of Companies) are certified under the (GNBS) Product Certification Programme. The programme aims to implement and monitor certification systems in industries to assure local and foreign markets that locally manufactured products conform to the requirements of the relevant Guyana Standards.

In the certification process, the GNBS functions as an independent third party that permits manufacturers to affix the National Standards Mark to certified products. Annual recertification is conducted based on audits and testing by the GNBS to ascertain whether standard requirements are maintained.

Finally, the GNBS is proud of the commitment demonstrated by local companies to produce quality products, meeting the requirements of National Standards. Other products currently certified to National Standards under the GNBS Product Certification Programme are Gold Jewellery manufactured by Steve’s Jewellery and R. Sookraj Jewellers, and load-bearing and non-load-bearing concrete hollow blocks manufactured by Gafsons Industries Limited. The GNBS encourages more manufacturers to use standards to guide their production.

For further information on this subject, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065.