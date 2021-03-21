Murder suspect caught hiding in fowl pen

Kaieteur News – Reportedly caught hiding out in a fowl pen, on Friday, is murder suspect Leon Waddle, 30, popularly known as “Mack”.

Waddle was wanted for the murder of missing Kuru Kururu man, Answar Stoll, also known as “Red Man. Stoll had disappeared sometime after November 15, 2020.

A subsequent visit to his house located at Dadrima Savannah, Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, had raised eyebrows after it was found ransacked and with blood stains on the wall.

Even though his body was never found, investigations led detectives to believe that he was murdered. Investigators even named waddle as the one they believe killed him. It is even suspected that he might have buried Stoll’s remains in a shallow grave

Waddle, however, managed to stay under the radar for more than two months as cops hunted him down. Ranks had even picked up the wrong man, a look alike, during their manhunt for Waddle.

Nevertheless, continued efforts to track him down paid off on Friday after ranks from the Major Crime Unit (MCU) successfully captured him.

Confirming the major breakthrough in Stoll’s case with Kaieteur News is the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum.

Kaieteur News reported on January 1, that police had enough information to link Waddle to the murder. This newspaper was informed that Waddle was implicated in the crime by a man who detectives had picked up during the early stages of the investigation.

Sources had said that police had arrested that man after he threatened to “make an individual disappear like ‘Red Man’ (Stoll). It is believed that Stoll was killed by Waddle between November 15 and 16, during an altercation at a drinking session held at his (Stoll) home.

Kaieteur News has also received information that Waddle and Stoll were not the only ones at home during the time of his murder.

During a previous interview with Kaieteur News, family members had also claimed that Waddle and Stoll were no strangers to each other.

“He has been living with Stoll for some time now,” one family member had said.

They had even added that he has always been abusive to Stoll and would constantly threaten to take his life.

“Stoll could not take it anymore and had decided to put him out of the house,” a sibling had disclosed during the interview. This move, they had continued, sparked more tensions between Stoll and the suspect. Family members had also claimed that Stoll had even reported to the police that Waddle had threatened to kill and would beat him up frequently.