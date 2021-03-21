Guyana suffers two more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update March 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of two males; a 70-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 50-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). In its press release, it was disclosed that they both died while receiving treatment at its medical facility. Their deaths have since been recorded as the 213th and 214th COVID-19 fatalities.
The MOH also reported 99 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the case toll to 9,585.
The dashboard shows that 10 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 15 in institutional quarantine, 52 in institutional isolation and 820 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,489 persons have recovered to date with 36 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

 

