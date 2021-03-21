Govt. imposes tight COVID-19 restrictions on Phagwah celebrations

Latest update March 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – With the Phagwah (Holi) holiday set to be celebrated on Sunday, March 28th, the government of Guyana has imposed tight COVID-19 restrictions to prevent the further spread of the virus. In an advisory, the Ministry of Health said that the measures come in light of its continued health concerns related to COVID-19, which also contributed to the restrictions being put in place.
It was noted that all Phagwah events at the mandirs which include cultural programmes, chowtaal samelan and satsangh/services are permitted but at a 40 percent capacity. The government is also encouraging mandirs to utilize their outdoor spaces if and where available.
Socially distanced gatherings for the burning of Holika are allowed, however, large Phagwah events involving hundreds or thousands of persons are strictly prohibited. Gatherings on trucks, canters or other vehicles carrying alcohol are also not allowed.
The Ministry is encouraging persons to celebrate within their home circles and where social gatherings occur, persons are encouraged to wear masks at all times. Six feet social distancing is important in all activities according to the Health Ministry and frequent hand washing and sanitizing should also be practised. This is the first time Guyana and other countries around the world will be celebrating Phagwah under COVID-19 restrictions.

