Alcoholic beaten by businessman a month ago, found dead

Kaieteur News – A month after an alcoholic, Mohammed Khan, 51, was severely beaten by a businessman, he was yesterday found dead on Marshall Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Khan’s remains were found close to 11:00Hrs lying at the side of the road in front of his neighbour’s home. Kaieteur News understands that it was two garbage collectors who made the discovery and notified Khan’s relatives.

According to his relatives, it appears as if Khan might have suffered a seizure after he was seen frothing from the mouth. Cops were called in along with an EMT response team who officially pronounced him dead.

His nephew (name provided) said that Khan would normally be at home but had left before dawn. He detailed that his uncle did odd jobs and had ventured out to the location where he was found dead to guard some vehicles filled with fish for market day.

Police carried out the necessary investigations but there were no signs of foul play involved in his death. Nevertheless, relatives believe that Khan’s death could be linked to the severe injuries he sustained from a beating he received on February 10.

That day during the afternoon hours Khan was assisting some persons to move out from a building. However, while helping them, he reportedly broke a pipe in the yard and was beaten for it by their landlord, a popular Annandale businessman, Harripersaud Bhagwandin, 62.

Eyewitnesses detailed that Bhagwandin used a cricket bat to beat Khan who was left hospitalized for a few days. Doctors had told his daughter that apart from the lacerations he sustained about his body, Khan suffered a severe head injury.

“They told me that he was bleeding in the brain and needed surgery,” she had told Kaieteur News.

Khan was given the necessary treatment and showed signs of recovery which resulted in him being discharged. Speaking with this newspaper yesterday, his neighbour and nephew said that since the incident Khan has never been the same.

“Since his return from hospital, uncle has never been the same, he always sickly”, said the neighbour.

His nephew also added that since then, Khan had started to suffer from seizures. Bhagwandin has since been charged with assault and is currently out on some $50,000 bail.