Weak Liza 1 & 2 Environmental Permits are “an abomination” – VP Bharrat Jagdeo

Mar 20, 2021 News

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – Because they failed to address the fundamental environmental issues relating to oil and gas production, local oil boss and Vice President (VP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo referred to the Environmental Permits granted to ExxonMobil for its Liza One and Two projects as “an abomination.”

Appearing on a virtual discussion on oil and gas contracts alongside Professors Paul Tennassee and Floyd Haynes on Globespan 24×7 on Wednesday evening, Jagdeo proclaimed that Payara Permit approved shortly after his government took office comes very close to international standards, putting it above the others.

“Payara is not perfect but it is close to international standards than the Liza Permits were. The Liza Permits were an abomination that did not address the fundamental issues,” he said.

Defending his pronouncement, Jagdeo stated that the Payara Permit differs vastly from the Liza Permit and included strengthened provisions to better safeguard Guyana. These include a prohibition on flaring along with the institution of “significant” penalties for same.

The VP added that because penalties were not included in the Liza Permits, the country is now “suffering” due to ExxonMobil’s present increase in flaring as a result of a damaged gas compressor for the Liza Destiny vessel.

Also included in the Payara Permit Jagdeo outlined were strengthened provisions to mitigate the dumping of toxic produced water into the ocean.

“We got Exxon to commit to a cradle to grave management of waste which is crucial,” the VP continued.

Along with that, Jagdeo revealed that Government got ExxonMobil to commit to expending $2 million for a safety audit, enshrined in the Payara agreement.

So far, only one major amendment has been made to the Liza Permits following a High Court ruling passed down by Justice JoAnn Barlow which effectively reduced them from 20+-years to five – the correct time as prescribed by law.

