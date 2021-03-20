Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

University of Guyana kicks off historical convocation for academic year 2019/2020

Mar 20, 2021 News

The University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday began its convocation for the academic year of 2019/2020. It has been dubbed as a historical moment for the tertiary institution given that the ceremony was conducted virtually due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic Guyana is currently battling.
Yesterday’s ceremony saw students graduating from the Faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Engineering and Technology, and the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.
The ceremony also saw students from the Turkeyen, Georgetown Campus and Tain, Berbice Campus graduating simultaneously. This year’s convocation is the 54th for the Turkeyen Campus and the 19th for the Tain Berbice Campus.
Giving remarks were His Excellency, Mohammed Irfaan Ali; the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; UG’s Chancellor, Prof. Edward Greene; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Pro-Chancellor; Major General (retd) Joe Singh, its Registrar Dr. Nigel Gravesande and many other notable figures.
The convocation will see three more ceremonies, one today, one on March 26 and another on March 27.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GCB/ECC launches Speaker’s T20 Club C/Ships

GCB/ECC launches Speaker’s T20 Club C/Ships

Mar 20, 2021

– tourney set to commence on April 3 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Everest Cricket Club yesterday launched the Inaugural...
Read More
ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 takes centre stage

ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 takes...

Mar 20, 2021

Sports Minister announces new date for GCB elections

Sports Minister announces new date for GCB...

Mar 20, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue to blend as training continue

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue...

Mar 20, 2021

Double birthday Golf classic goes down today at Lusignan

Double birthday Golf classic goes down today at...

Mar 20, 2021

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep; “Beautiful commitment being shown” says Máximo

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep;...

Mar 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]