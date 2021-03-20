University of Guyana kicks off historical convocation for academic year 2019/2020

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday began its convocation for the academic year of 2019/2020. It has been dubbed as a historical moment for the tertiary institution given that the ceremony was conducted virtually due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic Guyana is currently battling.

Yesterday’s ceremony saw students graduating from the Faculties of Agriculture and Forestry, Engineering and Technology, and the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation.

The ceremony also saw students from the Turkeyen, Georgetown Campus and Tain, Berbice Campus graduating simultaneously. This year’s convocation is the 54th for the Turkeyen Campus and the 19th for the Tain Berbice Campus.

Giving remarks were His Excellency, Mohammed Irfaan Ali; the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; UG’s Chancellor, Prof. Edward Greene; Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Pro-Chancellor; Major General (retd) Joe Singh, its Registrar Dr. Nigel Gravesande and many other notable figures.

The convocation will see three more ceremonies, one today, one on March 26 and another on March 27.