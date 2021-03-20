Sports Minister announces new date for GCB elections

Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jr, yesterday put out a statement indicating that March 29th will be the day the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) elections will be held. These elections were initially set for February 26th last, but due to an issue they were not held.
Minister Ramson Jr informed that after the initial problem and subsequent contact with the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and discussions with the Cricket Ombudsman the decision was taken to have the event held on March 29th.
Here is the text of the statement from Minister Ramson Jr.:
“Having just concluded the required consultation with Cricket West Indies (CWI) (formerly West Indies Cricket Board), the public is hereby advised that the date for the Guyana Cricket Board election is hereby appointed to be the 29th March, 2021 pursuant to the Guyana Cricket Administration Act.
The public will note that the GCB election, previously appointed to be the 26th February, 2021, did not occur because of concerns raised with the duly appointed Cricket Ombudsman by one of the three stakeholders for the election. A meeting was convened and held with the Cricket Ombudsman, the Attorneys-at-law for the stakeholders and the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.”
“The Ministry maintains its confidence in the Cricket Ombudsman, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, Attorney-at-Law, as a professional and as someone with the highest integrity capable of executing his function thereunder.
The Guyana Cricket Board election must be held as required by the Guyana Cricket Administration Act and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport holds firm to this position.”
Honourable Charles S. Ramson MP
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.
