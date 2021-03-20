Shopping can be hazardous fuh yuh health

Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2021
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem Boys selling it how dem buy it. Dem hear a story about a husband and he wife who went shopping in de supermarket.
Now everybody knows dat when it comes to shopping, men and women gat different tastes. De men does like browse de section wah gat de liquid refreshments. De women gat dem own sections wah dem like.
De husband and de wife go in de supermarket. De husband head fuh he favourite corner. He pick up a case of beer and put it in de cart.
De wife was nearby. She run up to him and seh, “What are you doing?”
He points to de $10 price and says, “They are on sale.”
“Put them back!” she orders. “We cannot afford them.”
Later on she puts a $20 jar of face cream in the cart.
“What are you doing?” shouts de husband.
“It is my face cream. It makes me look beautiful,” she replies.
“So does the case of beer. And it’s only half price.”
De husband was last seen in de Accident Ward of de hospital.
Talk half and careful wah yuh put in de cart when yuh go shopping with yuh better half!
