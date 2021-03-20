Region Four records highest reports via 914 toll-free hotline for abuse cases

Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Since its launch on December 10 last, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s 914 emergency hotline for cases of violence, has received a total of 197 calls—113 of which were from Region Four.
During a press conference held at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Office yesterday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, made an appeal for more persons to utilize the toll-free emergency number to get help and intervention for persons in situations of abuse and violence.
“We would like the media to engage with the Ministry in promoting 914, so that more persons can be aware of this hotline and also more citizens could make use of it…” she said.
The Minister disclosed further that 94 of the 113 calls in Region Four were domestic violence-related and 18 were child care protection-related.
In addition, she divulged that 15 of the callers had requested counselling, while four were referred to the police for further action. The Minister said that 914 Emergency Unit has been receiving reports from several parts of the country.
In an overall breakdown of the figures, Minister Persaud said that 39 were child protection-related cases and 158 were domestic violence-related cases. In addition, for the reporting period, 22 callers requested counselling, while eight cases were reported to the police for further intervention.
Meanwhile, speaking on reports from the other Regions, she revealed that 14 calls were received from Region Two – of which five were child protection-related cases and nine were domestic violence related cases. One caller requested counselling.
According to Dr. Persaud, thirty–six calls were received from Region Three; of which nine were child protection-related cases and 27 were domestic violence related cases; four callers requested counselling. One report to the Police was made.
Further, it was revealed that five calls were received from Region Five; all were domestic violence-related. Eighteen calls were received from Region Six – of which seven were child protection-related cases and eleven were domestic violence related cases; two callers requested counselling.
Minister Persaud added that three domestic-violence related reports were made to the police in Region Seven. She went on to note that five calls received from Region Nine were domestic violence-related. Likewise, in Region 10, she said that the three calls received were all domestic violence-related.
