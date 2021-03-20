K/News’ security guards charged with murder of homeless man

– as autopsy reveals homeless man was lashed to head

Kaieteur News – Two of Kaieteur News’ security guards were last evening charged for allegedly killing a homeless man. The post-mortem examination was yesterday conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who gave the cause of death as brain haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

As a result, the security guards were charged for the death of 58-year-old, Mohabir Singh, popularly known as ‘Emile.’

According to reports, Singh’s body was found dead under a shed at the Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown office. His body was found on Tuesday last around 08:30 hr.s by a Kaieteur News employee. The employee had gone to remove a truck, when he saw Singh’s body lying in its tray.

As a result of the discovery, the matter was reported and the police arrested two of Kaieteur News’ security guards for questioning. Both men were subsequently charged with murder.

Kaieteur News had reported that Singh has been homeless for some 25 years due to his drug addiction.

According to Singh’s son, Mohinder Singh, his father was a wealthy gold smith who owned his own business at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. However, because of a drug addiction, which he developed in his 30s, Singh ended up losing everything and eventually became homeless. He was placed in rehab twice, and came out a “brand-new man,” but soon returned to his old habits, Mohinder said.

The son also revealed that his father had even spent some time in jail, where he wrote the CXC exams and achieved distinctions.

According to the police, Singh’s body has been handed over to relatives for cremation, while the two security guards are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday.