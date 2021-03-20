Indian logging company shows gross disrespect for Guyana’s labour laws

– Subjects workers to inhumane conditions

– Fails to comply with COVID-19 rules, etc.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour (MOL) has highlighted the blatant disregard for Guyana’s Labour Legislation by India’s logging company, Vaitarna Holdings Private Incorporated (VHI), following a meeting that was held with the company’s representatives on Thursday.The Ministry’s Labour and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Officers recently conducted a visit to the Wineperu worksite located in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where VHI was flagged for inadequate living conditions for employees and some health and safety violations; however, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton was so concerned over the inhumane company standards that led to a meeting being held.It commenced with Hamilton denouncing the “poor working conditions and environment”, which was seen at the worksite upon his visit. There were also clear violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the Labour Legislation, specifically on overtime payments for workers according to the release. The human rights conditions were also described as poor and there was a complete absence of the gazetted COVID-19 Protocols being practised.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Minister Hamilton expounded on the company’s infringements.

As it relates to the poor human rights conditions at the worksite, Hamilton explained that it was mainly centred around the sub-standard living quarters. He disclosed that the employees’ houses were like “logies”, with an entire family sharing a very confined living space. He said that husbands, wives and children are sleeping in the same area and beds are clumped together with kitchens nearby. He described it as hazardous because there is no separation in the event of a fire, thereby putting everyone at risk.

Outlining the health and safety violations, the Minister highlighted that the company has high tension power lines three feet from the ground, meaning that anyone could walk into them which is a risk. It must be noted that both workers and their family, which include children, walk through the worksite. He also said that there are several sawmilling facilities onsite and “water and electricity (facilities) are married” [meaning that they are very close], despite the active presence of workers in the area. Hamilton lamented that there seems to be no concern for safety on the worksite, adding that wood shavings four or three feet in height are dumped on the roads leaving them completely covered. “There’s no cleaning up at the site,” the Minister recalled.

Further, he revealed that the company has no medical facility or medics on-site, and the workers are not trained in mere first aid administration. In light of that, he asserted, if any worker were to have severe injuries, there is a possibility that they could suffer a fatality. The nearest medical outpost in the area is several miles away from the site.

Regarding the lack of overtime payments, Hamilton said it was found after the Ministry accessed some of the company’s books. He added that the law allows for labour officers to request VHI’s books to see if its workers’ National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and tax payments through the Guyana Revenue Authority are being fulfilled. This is still being verified.

The company was also guilty of giving inconsistent figures regarding the number of workers it has employed.

With all of VHI’s highlighted violations, the Minister revealed that it could offer no defence for them. He dubbed the company as a “tragic place to be working”, stating that he is relentless and will bring its infractions to an end.

Given that the company’s position was indefensible, at Thursday’s meeting, the representing officials committed to remedying the breaches. Hamilton will be visiting the site in the second quarter of this year and in the meantime, the MOL’s labour officers are expected to make monthly visits to guarantee that such is being done. The officials’ also stated that a progress report will be given within the next six weeks.

Hamilton’s recent visit to VHI was due to a robust OHS campaign currently ongoing with the intent of ensuring maximum compliance across all sectors countrywide.