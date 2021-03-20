Guyana’s COVID-19 case toll increases with 44 new infections

Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health via its daily dashboard update reported an increase in Guyana’s COVID-19 case toll following 44 new infections being recorded yesterday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 9,486.
The dashboard also shows that nine patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another nine are in institutional quarantine, 45 are in institutional isolation and 767 are in home isolation. Additionally, the total number of recoveries has pushed to 8,543 with 23 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 212 deaths.

 

