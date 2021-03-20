Guyana approves ‘blacklisted’ Chinese Contractors to bid for new Demerara River Bridge

…will design, pay for and operate new structure—Public Works Ministry

Kaieteur News – Guyana has prequalified nine contractors to build the new Demerara Harbour Bridge but a number of the companies cleared by government have either been debarred over corrupt practices by the World Bank or would have been involved in money laundering scandals.

The Ministry of Public Works yesterday identified the companies that have been prequalified, namely; China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Ballast Needam Infra Suriname B.V, China Geizhouba Group Company Ltd, Joint Venture (JV) partners China Railway International Group Co. Ltd, China Railway Major Bridge Eng. Group Co. Ltd, Reconnaisance & Design Inst. Co. Ltd, JV partners China Road & Bridge Corp and Peutes y CalzadasInfrastructuras SLU, OECI S.A. and Odebrecht Engenharia E. Coonstrucao S. A. OEC, China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Ltd., China Railway Construction (Caribbean a) Co. Ltd, and China Railway Construction, Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd, Boskalis Guyana Inc Eiffage Genie Civil, and Rizzani de Eccher S. p. A & Preconco Ltd.

Checks by this publication have since found that several of the companies have been involved in illegal practices in the past, including China’s State Construction Eng. Corp which was sued for fraud in the Bahamas.

That company reportedly submitted sham billings and diverted monies to other projects and was subsequently disbarred by the World Bank.

Geizhouba Group Co. Ltd also out of China was also debarred by the World Bank for similar financial malpractices.This company too was prequalified by the Guyana Government.

Another of the companies that Guyana prequalified to bid for the multi-million project is Ballast Needam Infra Suriname B.V.

That company had also found itself in legal troubles after it was found that Ballast Nedam paid millions to Saudi and Surinamese officials and politicians in order to obtain favourable considerations for projects.

Another of the Chinese companies selected by the Guyana Government—China Railway International Group Co—was also debarred by the World Bank for alleged gross financial malpractices.

China Railway International is also the company that was selected by the Guyana Government to rehabilitate the East Coast Demerara (ECD) highway in addition to controversially obtaining large plots of land in Guyana. That company was also debarred and blacklisted by the World Bank for reportedly breaching procurement guidelines.

According to a public missive released by the Ministry of Public Works yesterday, the prequalified bidders will now be expected to submit their bids in three months—following receipt of bid documents—in order for a Preferred Bidder to be selected.

Construction of the project is expected to commence in the last quarter of this year.

According to the Ministry, bidders were advised that they will be required to bid on two options: namely a Design-Build and Finance option, or a Design-Build-Operate and Finance Option.

The pre-qualification of bidders, according to the Public Works Ministry, followed Government advertisements last September inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) and Pre-Qualifications. According to the Ministry, it initially received expressions from 54 firms which led to the shortlisted nine being selected.

It was noted that 44 firms originally completed the registration process and were provided with the EOI/Pre-Qualification documents but only 21 firms submitted the documentation by the December 4, deadline.

An interagency group has since been established by President Irfaan Ali under the chairmanship of substantive Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill. That group, according to the Ministry, includes key agencies that would have inputs in the new bridge.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year with a construction period of two years.

Government in December last had begun an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction of a new bridge across the Demerara River, commissioned by the Ministry. This comes following an application by the Public Works Ministry’s Work Services Group.

The proposed four-lane, high-span fixed bridge, which is commonly referred to as a “flyover bridge,” is set to be built with the lifespan of 50 years, and will not require opening or retraction to allow for maritime traffic.

Notably, no costs for the project have yet been established.