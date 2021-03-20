GCB/ECC launches Speaker’s T20 Club C/Ships

– tourney set to commence on April 3

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Everest Cricket Club yesterday launched the Inaugural Speaker’s T20 Club Championship which is set to commence on April 3.

The tournament which is geared to promote talent for this format is seen as another positive step by the GCB and it will be used as a ‘feeder’ into the local franchise system.

The competition involves 20 teams and it is expected to be keenly contested as clubs will vie for the country’s top T20 1st Division title.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at the GCB’s Board Room, Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Everest Cricket Club, Manzoor Nadir, said the National Assembly has a programme to promote the duties of members of parliament and to build democracy among people. “We have an annual programme to work with children and a youth parliament every year. Two versions of the youth parliament happens; One among secondary school students and the second for university students. These are all initiatives the parliament is engaged in to promote the objective of building a democratic culture among our people.”

Nadir reminded that the law making function of the state is called Parliament and that comprises National Assembly and the President.

He noted that sport is one of the most effective media to bring messages to people and wants to work more among sporting personalities. “I see a regional club competition evolving. Sport can do much in bring cohesion among the people.” He indicated that the cost to run the tournament is close to G$15,000,000.

Secretary of the GCB and CWI Presidential hopeful Anand Sanasie expressed gratitude to the sponsors and said it has been some time now that they have been planning to host a national competition. “Sponsorship is one of the biggest issues and the GCB is always ready to partner with every opportunity we have to get cricket playing across Guyana. Today fills another slot in our cricket calendar that we can see repeating every year as the tournament grows.”

“I guess clubs will understand that as you develop players you can also get benefits in the future. We will host matches in a safe environment and no fans will be allowed in keeping with the covid guidelines. There is great interest and there will be great competition.” He lauded Nadir and the ECC and said they are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership. Sanasie also congratulated the teams for taking the necessary steps to ensure their participation in the tournament and feels the tournament is expected to lift the bar of Guyana’s Cricket and that of domestic cricket in the region.

Orson Ferguson, Chief Marketing Officer at GTT said they believe that sports play an important role in the development of the nation especially the youths. “Any effort to further sports we will support. We do look forward to an intense competition in a very responsible way.”

Latoya Garraway of Digital Media management company, Technify, said they are privilege to be part of the tournament and lauded the organisers on the venture. She added that they do look forward to a successful competition and shared with the audience, briefly, the scope of their responsibility for the tournament. “Managing the online presence of the tournament meant Live scores and streaming of competitions, Sponsorship and teams’ information and much more available at Cricket.gy.”

Troy Peters Banks DIH Banks stated that they are extremely delighted to be part of this tournament. “Banks DIH has always been supportive of sports but has a special place for cricket.” He wished the teams well and asked all to be safe.

Matches will be played across the country at venues yet to be named. Teams will vie for over $1,000,000 in prizes.

The teams have been divided into groups of five and the top two teams from each group will progress. Albion, Rose Hall, Canal No. Two SC, Cornelia Ida and Everest CC have been drawn in group A. Group B comprises UG, Mc Gill SC, Malteenose SC, Bel Air and New Wales. Group C contains Bel Vue, DCC, Bacchus Bulls, Tucber Park and West Berbice. Lusignan, GYO Regal, GCC, Canal No. One Rising Star and Police are in group D.

The Sponsors include: Banks DIH, GTT, Eniath Printers TNT Virtual, George Subraj Foundation NY Virtual, MD Assuria, Techlify and Trophy Stall.