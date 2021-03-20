FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue to blend as training continue

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – As the ‘Golden Jaguars’ squad continue their preparations for the start of the Concacaf Zone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification campaign, the second practice session was held yesterday morning at Barca Academy in Santo Domino, Dominican Republic.

In the afternoon, the players were taken through a physical core balance session by Assistant Head Coach, Wilson Toledo who, in explaining what the morning session entailed, reminded that they do not have a lot of time to prepare the way they would have liked to with the overseas based players and their local counterparts.

“So we try to maximise as much as possible our session and then the physical part we try to work with them about their agility and speed, little bit power because we need to use this in both games.”

The gelling process Toledo stated has been going very well and the Technical and Management staff is confident that the players will apply themselves accordingly given the fact that all the nations have been affected due to the covid-19 pandemic which has drastically limited their time to prepare.

“The guys have been doing well so far and have been exhibiting very good condition so far which will serve us well for these two very important matches. The kick off of the competition is the key point because if you get good points in both games, six or four points is very important for the rest of the competition. We hope to play very competitive, when we do so, we increase our chances to win.”

Training will continue today from 08:00 to 09:30hrs with the focus continuing to be on physical, technical and tactical soundness while this evening, another video analysis session will take place at the Hotel.