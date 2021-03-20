Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue to blend as training continue

Mar 20, 2021 Sports

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Golden Jaguars during training yesterday, Friday March 19, in Santo Domingo. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Getting into shape – the players involved in a conditioning session. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Golden Jaguars players involved in a gym session in Santo Domingo. (Franklin Wilson)

Kaieteur News – As the ‘Golden Jaguars’ squad continue their preparations for the start of the Concacaf Zone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification campaign, the second practice session was held yesterday morning at Barca Academy in Santo Domino, Dominican Republic.
In the afternoon, the players were taken through a physical core balance session by Assistant Head Coach, Wilson Toledo who, in explaining what the morning session entailed, reminded that they do not have a lot of time to prepare the way they would have liked to with the overseas based players and their local counterparts.
“So we try to maximise as much as possible our session and then the physical part we try to work with them about their agility and speed, little bit power because we need to use this in both games.”
The gelling process Toledo stated has been going very well and the Technical and Management staff is confident that the players will apply themselves accordingly given the fact that all the nations have been affected due to the covid-19 pandemic which has drastically limited their time to prepare.
“The guys have been doing well so far and have been exhibiting very good condition so far which will serve us well for these two very important matches. The kick off of the competition is the key point because if you get good points in both games, six or four points is very important for the rest of the competition. We hope to play very competitive, when we do so, we increase our chances to win.”
Training will continue today from 08:00 to 09:30hrs with the focus continuing to be on physical, technical and tactical soundness while this evening, another video analysis session will take place at the Hotel.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

GCB/ECC launches Speaker’s T20 Club C/Ships

GCB/ECC launches Speaker’s T20 Club C/Ships

Mar 20, 2021

– tourney set to commence on April 3 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in collaboration with the Everest Cricket Club yesterday launched the Inaugural...
Read More
ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 takes centre stage

ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 takes...

Mar 20, 2021

Sports Minister announces new date for GCB elections

Sports Minister announces new date for GCB...

Mar 20, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue to blend as training continue

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Golden Jaguars continue...

Mar 20, 2021

Double birthday Golf classic goes down today at Lusignan

Double birthday Golf classic goes down today at...

Mar 20, 2021

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep; “Beautiful commitment being shown” says Máximo

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep;...

Mar 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]