Double birthday Golf classic goes down today at Lusignan

Mar 20, 2021 Sports

Lusignan Golf Club members at the launch of the Birthday Classic – From left; Paton George, Hardeo Ganpat, Pandit Ravindranauth Persaud, Robert Hanoman and Maurice Solomon.

Kaieteur News – Two long standing members of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will have birthday celebrations to remember when the inaugural Robert Hanoman and Pandit Ravindranauth Persaud birthday classic tees off today at 12 noon.
Hanoman, a Life-member and Pandit ‘Ravi’ have opted for the unique celebration among their golf buddies. A large turnout is anticipated for a full round of golf among members and new comers with a number of prizes at stake.
The tournament will utilize the Stableford points system and will award the winner, second place finisher, third place winner, fourth place winner, best gross, closest to the pin, longest drive and best new comer.
In a unique twist, the birthday classic will have a strategic refreshment break at the ninth hole. This is expected to give members the drive needed for a brisk finish.
A lavish trophy presentation is expected to bring the curtains down on the celebrations at Guyana’s only golf course.
The LGC is reminding members of the public that are desirous of watching golf that the course is open with all Covid-19 regulations in place.
The tournament is expected to be an annual fixture on the LGC’s official calendar of events.

 

