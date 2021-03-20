Calypso, Chutney and Soca Monarch Competitions to kick off in one week

Kaieteur News – As the nation braces for a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has indicated that plans are moving apace for hosting the Calypso, Chutney and Soca Monarch competitions, which are held every year in observance of Guyana’s Republic Anniversary. The competitions are expected to kick off later this month.

The upcoming competitions, which will all be live streamed from the National Stadium, will see a total of 28 persons participating in the 592 Soca Monarch Competition (Adult) and 14 participating in the Chutney Monarch Competition (Adult). Both events will take place on March 27.

The Banks Calypso Monarch Competition will see a total of 25 participants in the adult category performing, while in the junior category, a total of six persons are slated to perform. Both competitions will take place on March 29.

Meanwhile, on the same day in the Junior Soca Monarch Competition, nine singers are expected to perform and for the Republic Bank Steel Band Panorama, a total of 32 entries are listed to take centre stage.

For the Senior Monarch Competition, a sum of $1.5 million is up for grabs for the first place winner, $800,000 for second place, $500,000 for third place and $300,000 for fourth. A total of $100,000 goes to the best new contestant of the competitions. In the Junior Competition, a total of $700,000 is awarded to the winner, $400,000 for second place, $250,000 for the third place winner and a sum of $50,000 for the best new contestant. For the Steel Band Panorama Competition, the sum of $2.435 million in prizes is up for grabs.

The tables below illustrate the names of some of the participants who will be performing in the respective competitions.

Entries for the Banks Calypso Monarch Competition (Adults)

Entries for the 592 Soca Monarch Competition (Adult)

Entries for the Junior Soca Monarch Competition

Entries for the 592 Chutney Monarch Competition (Adult)