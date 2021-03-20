Arrest Warrant issued for alleged plantain thief

Latest update March 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, yesterday issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly stole 12 bunches of plantains.
The arrest warrant was issued for Devon Persaud, after he failed to appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday to answer to a simple larceny charge.
It is alleged that on March 17, 2021, at Water Street, Georgetown, Persaud stole several bunches of plantains valued $12,000 property of Nandram Khiratia.
After the Magistrate was notified that Persaud was not at court, she issued the arrest warrant. The next hearing of the matter is scheduled for March 26, 2021.
