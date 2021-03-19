Three soldiers charged for raping 15-year-old girl in interior

Kaieteur News – Three dismissed ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have been charged for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Region One. Based on reports, the incident took place sometime between February 5, 2021, and February 6, 2021, at a location in Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Last month, a Board of Inquiry (BOI) was launched into the rape allegation and yesterday the GDF in a statement noted that at the conclusion of the BOI, disciplinary actions were taken against two officers and four other ranks were dismissed.

The four ranks were dismissed because the BOI found that they seriously breached operational orders while deployed on border duties.

Three of the dismissed ranks were charged and put before the court for raping a child under the age of 16, while the fourth rank has not yet been charged. The police are awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, in that matter.

Kaieteur News had reported that, five ranks from the GDF have been accused of raping a 15-year-old. This publication learnt that the ranks allegedly drugged and gang-raped the teen.

According to the facts of the charge, on the night of February 5, 2021, the teen was in company of her friends at a party which was being held at a club in the area. The teen reportedly knew one of the ranks and had felt comfortable imbibing alcohol with him and his colleagues.

It was reported that the teen later left the club in the company of the rank who she was acquainted with and two others. The following day the teen awoke in pain and confided in a relative who took her to the hospital.

However, she was unable to recall what happened after she left the club. The matter was later reported to the police.

Due to the seriousness of the offence, the ranks were removed from the area and the Board of Inquiry convened.

According to yesterday’s statement from the GDF, the ranks are bound by the Values and Standards of the Force, and, as such, their conduct and professionalism are of utmost importance. The release also highlighted that the defence and security of the nation and the citizens are tasks which the Force will always aim to execute with the highest moral, ethical and professional standards.