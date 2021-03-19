Swan youth remanded for killing mother of two

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of a 19-year-old mother of two, who was stabbed to death last Sunday, after she intervened in an argument between her cousin and the suspect about ‘which girl can dance better’ during a party.

The defendant, Kristophe Stoll, of Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, where the murder charge was read to him.

Stoll was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that on March 14, at Lot 11 Swan, Kuru Kururu, he murdered Cameel Calistro. Magistrate Scarce remanded the young man to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 17.

It was reported that on Sunday morning, between 02:00 hrs. and 03:45 hrs., the young woman was stabbed to death after a heated argument erupted, which turned violent.

At the time, the mother of two was amongst her family and friends at a birthday party at her aunt’s residence, imbibing alcohol and dancing to music that was playing from a vehicle, when an argument ensued. According to police reports at about 02:00 hrs., Stoll, who was amongst the gathering, started an argument with the dead girl’s family about which girl can dance better. The argument further led to the 20-year-old arming himself with a knife and attempting to stab Adolph Joseph, the dead woman’s cousin. Instead, the 29-year-old received a minor cut to the lower left side of his abdomen. Upon seeing this, Calistro reportedly intervened and was stabbed once to the left side of her abdomen and subsequently collapsed. She was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Her corpse was later removed and taken to the hospital’s mortuary, where a post mortem examination is expected to be conducted. The young man was later captured with the alleged weapon in his possession and an investigation was launched.