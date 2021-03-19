RHTYSC Cricket teams continue to make a positive difference in Berbice

Kaieteur News – The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS continue to make a huge difference in the Ancient County of Berbice. The teams – Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes under 15, Poonai Pharmacy under 12, under 13, Bakewell under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Females, NAMILCO Under 21 and First Division, over the last three weeks has assisted several cricket clubs, the Berbice Cricket Board and religious organisations as part of their community outreach programme.

The teams are mandated every year by the club management to make a positive difference in the lives of others as part of their personal development programme and also as brand ambassadors of the different sponsors of the club. Among the organisations that benefitted were the Berbice Cricket Board, Kildonan Cricket Club, Glasgow South Cricket Club, Topoo Hindu Mandir, Rose Hall Town Council and the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church.

The teams donated three special prizes to the Kildonan and Glasgow South Cricket teams for the hosting of a fundraising raffle for each club. The Glasgow South CC was only recently formed and had approached the RHTYSC for assistance, while the Kildonan CC under new leadership is seeking to return to its former glory. The Topoo Hindu Mandir had sought and received a Volleyball net for the mandir youth section. The BCB benefitted from a donation of trophies to assist it to host cricket tournaments, while eighty cricket clubs received over three hundred thousand dollars worth of score books.

The St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church received a financial donation, while the teams also obtained five special prizes worth about fifty thousand dollars for a fundraising raffle for the church graveyard fence project. In their ongoing effort to assist the Mayor and Town Council to develop Guyana’s smallest township, the ten teams handed over security torch lights, clocks, a cordless phone, stationery and a financial donation to purchase some items for the council security office.

The Chesney Mandir received a large foam board on request, while the Bal Nivas Home for Children received a set of softball cricket bats and balls. Members of the team would also visit the home to teach the boys at the home how to play the game. Three senior citizens requested financial assistance for medical care and were assisted, while the teams also provided food hampers to dozens of residents across the county, who had sought their assistance. The teams and club management also installed close to thirty street lights in the township as part of their Say No to Crime project and are currently working on a special project to distribute over one thousand kites to less fortunate children for Easter 2021.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that it was very important for RHTYSC, MS to learn the benefits of making a positive difference and to continue the club tradition of reaching out to other organisations in times of need. Captain of the Pepsi Under19 team Jonathan Rampersaud expressed pleasure to be of assistance to his fellow Berbicians. The seventeen years old University of Guyana student stated that one of the benefits of being a RHTYSC member was been able to reach out and touch the lives of others.