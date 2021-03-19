Latest update March 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

PM today for body found under K-News’ shed – Security Guards remain in custody

Mar 19, 2021 News

A homeless Singh in 2012.

Singh during his younger years as a wealthy goldsmith.

Kaieteur News – A post mortem will be conducted today on the body of homeless man, Mohabir Singh, 58, popularly known as “Emile” that was found under Kaieteur News’ shed.
Singh’s remains were found on Tuesday at around 8:30 hrs., lying in the tray of a canter truck parked under the shed located on Saffon Street, Charlestown.
Two of the company’s security guards were detained for questioning, and are still being grilled by detectives. Cops suspect that Singh was murdered, but will confirm after today’s autopsy.
Singh’s son, Mohinder Singh, who had identified his remains, said that his dad was once a wealthy goldsmith, who owned his own business in West Ruimveldt, but because of a drug addiction he developed in his 30s, lost everything and became homeless.

 

 

