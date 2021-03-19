PM today for body found under K-News’ shed – Security Guards remain in custody

Kaieteur News – A post mortem will be conducted today on the body of homeless man, Mohabir Singh, 58, popularly known as “Emile” that was found under Kaieteur News’ shed.

Singh’s remains were found on Tuesday at around 8:30 hrs., lying in the tray of a canter truck parked under the shed located on Saffon Street, Charlestown.

Two of the company’s security guards were detained for questioning, and are still being grilled by detectives. Cops suspect that Singh was murdered, but will confirm after today’s autopsy.

Singh’s son, Mohinder Singh, who had identified his remains, said that his dad was once a wealthy goldsmith, who owned his own business in West Ruimveldt, but because of a drug addiction he developed in his 30s, lost everything and became homeless.