Latest update March 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Navin Persaud Constructing Services supports CJ Memorial softball cricket

Mar 19, 2021 Sports

Navin Persaud (right) presents the trophies to Chairman of the Lusignan Social group Ayube Mohamed on Wednesday.

Kaieteur News – Navin Persaud Constructing Services has supported the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket competition which is set for March 21 at Lusignan Community Centre ground starting at 09:00hrs.
Navin Persaud presented the trophies to Chairman of the Lusignan Social group Ayube Mohamed on Wednesday.
The 7-a-side competition will be played in the over -40 and open categories. The teams that have so far confirmed their participation are Regal, Anno XI, Better Hope, Mike’s Pharmacy, Fisherman, Essequibo Wellman, Enterprise Legends and Mahaica Rockaway Legends. The teams that are still to confirm their participation are Parika Defenders, Rockaway Legends, President’s XI and Floodlights.
Teams can contact Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840 for registration.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep; “Beautiful commitment being shown” says Máximo

Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep; “Beautiful...

Mar 19, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF   Kaieteur News – The ‘Golden...
Read More
Navin Persaud Constructing Services supports CJ Memorial softball cricket

Navin Persaud Constructing Services supports CJ...

Mar 19, 2021

RHTYSC Cricket teams continue to make a positive difference in Berbice

RHTYSC Cricket teams continue to make a positive...

Mar 19, 2021

GABF’s Graham calls for more support for National men’s team

GABF’s Graham calls for more support for...

Mar 19, 2021

PMCC wins Lillian Nandu Cup, Canje Titans takes home Appiah Challenge C/ship

PMCC wins Lillian Nandu Cup, Canje Titans takes...

Mar 19, 2021

Speakers T20 Championship set to launch with Match Draw tomorrow

Speakers T20 Championship set to launch with...

Mar 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]