Navin Persaud Constructing Services supports CJ Memorial softball cricket

Latest update March 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Navin Persaud Constructing Services has supported the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball cricket competition which is set for March 21 at Lusignan Community Centre ground starting at 09:00hrs.
Navin Persaud presented the trophies to Chairman of the Lusignan Social group Ayube Mohamed on Wednesday.
The 7-a-side competition will be played in the over -40 and open categories. The teams that have so far confirmed their participation are Regal, Anno XI, Better Hope, Mike’s Pharmacy, Fisherman, Essequibo Wellman, Enterprise Legends and Mahaica Rockaway Legends. The teams that are still to confirm their participation are Parika Defenders, Rockaway Legends, President’s XI and Floodlights.
Teams can contact Seeraj Bhimsain on 647-2840 for registration.
